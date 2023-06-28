Survey: Immersive sports drive fan engagement

Findings from consultancy firm Deloitte’s inaugural survey, 2023 Sports fan insights: The beginning of the immersive sports era, indicate there is a strong foundation of dedicated fans willing to invest time and money into their fandom.

As the sports industry recognises generational and technological shifts, the survey delves into the changing behaviours and preferences of sports fans, offering a glimpse into the future. The survey of approximately 3,000 US individuals identifies distinctive behaviours and trends by examining the ways in which fans consume live professional sporting events, both at home and in person.

Key takeaways:

Younger fans are shifting what the ideal sports viewing experience at home means: While 71 per cent of all fans say their favourite type of sports content to watch is live events, this number drops to 58 per cent for Gen Zs and millennials.

While watching sports at home, 77 per cent of all fans say they have participated in at least one sports-related activity concurrently, whether looking up player statistics, using social media, playing fantasy sports, betting on the game, or watching other games on a separate device.

More than 90 per cent of Gen Z fans use social media to consume sports content, including game clips and highlights, live events, athlete interviews, and posts from athletes.

Fans are increasingly integrating betting into their fan behaviours, with approximately 50 per cent of Gen Z and millennials over the age of 21 desiring the option to bet on different aspects of the game in real-time on their mobile device while attending live sporting events.

“As we navigate a rapidly evolving digital media landscape, Deloitte’s survey reveals key shifts in sports consumption,” notes Jana Arbanas, vice chair, Deloitte LLP, and US telecom, media and entertainment sector leader. “The rise of streaming services, coupled with changing generational behaviours, necessitates a change in how the industry views engagement. Gen Z, in particular, seeks immersive, social experiences both at home and at live events, with a noticeable trend towards multiple devices and platforms. Simultaneously, the integration of sports betting and digital assets like NFTs challenges us to redefine fan engagement. The future of sports will increasingly rely on weaving a seamless tapestry of live, digital, and interactive experiences that resonate across all generations.”

Social interaction plays a crucial role in the sports experience for Gen Z fans. The survey shows that 61 per cent of the time, Gen Z fans are watching live sporting events from home with others. Furthermore, 38 per cent of Gen Z fans said having friends to watch sports with at home would make them more likely to do so. In terms of attending live events in person, 25 per cent of Gen Z fans cited experiencing events with friends or family as the most enjoyable aspect, underscoring the significance of social connections both in-person and online.

Over 90 per cent of Gen Z sports fans use social media to consume sports content, with their favourite content being game clips and highlights, live events, behind-the-scenes interviews and videos, as well as athletes’ posts.

When attending a live sporting event in person, 43 per cent of Gen Z fans use their mobile device to post to social media during the game.

A majority of Gen Z fans follow an athlete online, with 46 per cent of Gen Z fans watching a live sporting event from home as a result of following that athlete online, and another 33 per cent attending a live sporting event in person.

“The sports industry is undergoing transformative changes and Deloitte’s first survey on this topic highlights the passion and resilience of sports fans of all ages,” says Kat Harwood, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, US sports practice. “The concept of immersive sports showcases the personalised experiences available to fans and how they engage with their favourite teams. Deloitte looked at everything from social interaction during games and SVoD habits to sports betting and NFTs to find out what matters most to fans and how organisations can navigate this dynamic environment and create new opportunities for fan engagement.”

Fans are redefining their sports consumption habits at home by assembling a mix of engagement channels with a noticeable shift among younger generations. The survey explored fans’ favourite types of sports content and found that while 71 per cent of fans overall preferred live sporting events, a smaller share (58 per cent) of Gen Z and millennial fans shared the same preference. This indicates a wider range of sports content competing for the attention of these younger fans, such as social media videos.

While 74 per cent of the time, fans who watch sporting events from home rely on TVs to watch sports at home, this share drops to around 60 per cent for Gen Z and millennial fans, indicating that younger fans are watching on a range of devices.

Many fans are multi-tasking while watching live sports at home, with 77 per cent doing a sports-related activity such as looking up player or team stats, using social media, playing fantasy sports, betting on the game or watching other games on a separate device.

Immersive and social elements may appeal to some younger fans and drive more engagement, but the game comes first, with 46 per cent of fans saying they’re more likely to watch a live sporting event from home if they’re a big fan of an athlete or the team participating, and 45 per cent saying they’re more likely to watch from home if the event is important or meaningful.

“Whether a fan is watching at home, in person, or on the go the actual sporting event is going to be mediated, personalised, and shared through a variety of digital channels for a customised experience that meets the needs of each individual fan,” advises Pete Giorgio, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, global and US sports practice leader. “That’s immersive sports. Two or three different fans could be watching the same sporting event, but they will have their own personalised sports reality. One might be more interested in stats and analytics. Another might prefer to bet on sports, so they can do it from their laptop or mobile device while they watch the game on another screen. A third person might be co-watching the game with friends from all over the world and playing a prediction game with them.”

The survey also examines the integration of sports betting into the fan experience. In general, sports bettors tend to be more active fans. Among those surveyed, bettors are more likely to have attended a game in person, bought sports merchandise, paid for a streaming video service to watch sports, bought season tickets, or participated in a fantasy sports league over the past 12 months.

Among all sports fans (over the age of 21), 22 per cent reported betting on professional sporting events in the last 12 months, with the percentage increasing to 30 per cent for Gen Z and millennials. Of all bettors, 35 per cent place bets at least weekly.

Sports bettors are more engaged than non-bettors, with 61 per cent of bettors having attended a live sporting event in person in the past 12 months, compared to 44 per cent of non-bettors.

There are concerns and differing opinions among bettors and non-bettors about the future impacts of betting: Fifty-nine percent (59 per cent) of non-bettors versus 42 per cent of bettors worry about the long-term impacts of sports betting on professional sports. Thirty-eight percent (38 per cent) of non-bettors versus 80 per cent of bettors believe sports betting increases the entertainment value of sports.



Streaming is becoming an increasingly popular way to consume live sports. While traditional channels such as broadcast, satellite and cable still dominate, streaming has emerged as a formidable force. The survey reveals that 30 per cent of all fans (and 46 per cent of millennial fans) have subscribed to subscription video on demand (SVoD) services specifically for watching sports in the past 12 months. When watching sports, fans say that 22 per cent of the time they are watching on a streaming video service, compared to around 60 per cent of the time when their sports viewing occurs on cable or broadcast television.

Streaming services have the potential to surpass the experience of watching sports on cable or broadcast TV, with 64 per cent of Gen Z, 71 per cent of millennial, and 52 per cent of Gen X fans saying that they have a better viewing experience when watching a specific sporting event on a specific streaming provider than on cable or broadcast television.

Some fans want new features from their SVoD services, such as real-time statistics and analytics, different camera angles, or watching the game from an athlete’s POV.

There are frustrations with streaming sports and a desire for a less fragmented, simpler experience, with 70 per cent of Gen Z and 80 per cent of millennial fans saying they’d be willing to pay extra for a streaming service that had all the sports they want to watch in one place.

The realm of digital assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fan tokens, have garnered attention in the sports industry. The survey indicates that familiarity with digital assets is moderate, particularly among younger generations, with Gen Zs and millennials being more aware of both NFTs and fan tokens in sports. However, the actual adoption of digital assets remains low. The survey highlights market confusion and a lack of consensus among fans regarding the perceived purpose of digital assets.