Survey: US sports fans prefer ad experience on OTT over linear

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global player in digital media quality, has released research showing that most US consumers feel that their ad experience is better on digital streaming platforms than traditional TV when watching major sporting events.

IAS surveyed over 1,100 US consumers and examined how consumer viewership and ad experience differ on traditional TV and connected TV platforms. The survey also analysed what activities and spending habits consumers have leading up to major sporting events.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the digital advertising industry, with increased opportunity for marketers to engage with their audiences in new ways such as through ad-supported CTV,” said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. “This latest thought leadership research shows that consumers are now trusting CTV for their gameday viewership more than ever before and that sporting content provides highly memorable and engaging advertising moments which enhance the overall viewing experience on CTV.”

This IAS research, titled Game Day Digital Strategy, also revealed the following about consumers’ perception of ads during these sporting events:

Major Sports Events Are Big News, and They Keep Getting Bigger: These sporting events are widely viewed by US consumers and projected to grow in viewership across different platforms and screens, with digital viewership for live sports in the US expected to reach 90.7million in 2025. Some 86 per cent of US consumers anticipate watching at least one major sporting event throughout the year, with the most popular events being the NFL Super Bowl, the Olympics, and the MLB World Series.

Good Ad Experiences Yield Great Ad Opportunities : Many US consumers report a generally positive ad experience when watching live major sports events on streaming/CTV, which offers a promising opportunity for advertisers. Nearly half (46 per cent) of online US consumers usually watch live major sporting events on digital streaming platforms, the most popular of which include Hulu, YouTube TV, and ESPN+. A huge 90 per cent of US streaming service consumers agree that their ad experience on digital streaming platforms is better than their ad experience on traditional TV when watching major sporting events.

Anticipatory Behavior Drives Content Consumption: Consumers engage in a variety of activities in anticipation of major sporting events, which include increased online content consumption and use of ads to help plan for these activities. Some 43 per cent of US consumers find ads helpful when planning for activities leading up to a major sporting event. Nearly half (47 per cent) of US consumers also increase their online content consumption leading up to a major sporting event. The most popular forms of online content include social media, articles, and video clips.

Fielded in March 2022, Game Day Digital Strategy is based on responses from online US consumers who watch major sporting events.