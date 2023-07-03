ProSiebenSat.1 elects new Supervisory Board

At the Annual General Meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media on June 30th, the shareholders elected Katharina Behrends, Dr. Katrin Burkhardt, Thomas Ingelfinger and Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler to the Group’s Supervisory Board by a clear majority.

The Annual General Meeting thus followed the candidate proposals of the Supervisory Board. A total of four seats were up for election, as the regular term of office of Dr. Marion Helmes, Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, as well as Lawrence A. Aidem and Dr. Antonella Mei-Pochtler, members of the Supervisory Board, each expired at the Annual General Meeting. In addition, a further seat has become vacant due to the transition of Bert Habets from the Supervisory Board to the Group Executive Board as of November 1st 2022. Following the meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher as Vice Chairman of the Board, succeeding Helmes.

Dr. Andreas Wiele, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, commented: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank the shareholders for their trust, and at the same time welcome our new members. Their many years of experience and very diverse qualifications will enrich the Board and support ProSiebenSat.1 in its digital transformation. I am pleased that Bert Habets, as the new CEO, had for the first time the opportunity to present to all shareholders our clear strategy with which he will lead ProSiebenSat.1 with a focus on the Entertainment business into the future. The Supervisory Board expressly supports this.”