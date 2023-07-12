Blu Digital Group France established

Blu Digital Group France, a joint venture between Blu Digital Group and Atlantis Television, has been established to provide end-to-end digital services and solutions to local French media companies as well as French localisation services to clients globally. This strategic alliance brings together the resources of both companies, drawing on the expertise of two established media services businesses to deliver solutions to the media & entertainment industry.

Blu Digital Group France aims to be at the forefront of technological advancements and industry innovation with a full service digital media management facility strategically situated in Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris. Offering a suite of end-to-end services, including software solutions, post-production capabilities, localisation expertise, and cloud based media services, the joint venture seeks to adapt to the ever evolving needs of the media & entertainment industry.

Atlantis Television, established over two decades ago to deliver post-production services to global and French media broadcasters and content creation companies, provides filming, editing, finishing, audio recording and mixing capacities. Blu Digital Groups’ products harness the power of its proprietary cloud-based software, BluConductor, providing a modern approach to digital content distribution and globalisation services through a centralised global software platform that fosters collaborative efforts among all Blu Digital Group’s facilities worldwide. Blu Digital Group’s clients include Hollywood Studios, commercial broadcasters and independent production companies.

Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group, commented: “Blu Digital Group France is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the media & entertainment industry. By combining our advanced technologies, extensive resources, and customer-centric approach, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions and unparalleled value to our clients. The French media and entertainment industry is one of the largest in Europe and an important strategic growth milestone for Blu Digital Group. By partnering with Atlantis Television, we are able to join forces with an established media company to bring our innovation to this market.“

Frederic Houzelle, CEO of Atlantis Television, said “The establishment of Blu Digital Group France represents a remarkable milestone in our journey. This joint venture allows us to leverage our creative expertise, local market insights, and global resources to redefine industry standards and create captivating content that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Bertrand Chalon, the newly appointed Managing Director of Blu Digital Group France, shares his vision for the joint venture, added: “I am thrilled to be part of an entity that embodies collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity. Our perfect balance between human excellence and creativity combined with innovative workflows, tools and partnerships will enable us to extend our reach, foster creativity, and unlock new opportunities for growth and success to bridge local content partners and global players of the industry. This joint venture is set to help content creators better reach the worldwide audiences.”