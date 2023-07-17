Research: Almost half streamers switching off broadcast TV

In just two years, the proportion of Internet users claiming to watch little to no linear TV in a typical day grew 22 per cent to almost half (45 per cent) according to findings by Ampere Analysis.

Based on proprietary consumer research carried out with 54,000 adults aged 18-64 across 28 markets worldwide, the findings show that while younger groups are most disengaged with broadcast TV, 35 per cent of those claiming to watch no linear TV were over 45 years old – a rise from 28 per cent in Q1 2017. According to Ampere, despite broadcasters’ traditional audiences moving away, there are opportunities to retain viewers through a mix of live and event content, and via enhancing broadcaster streaming offerings.

Key findings:

In Q1 2021, 37 per cent of Internet users claimed to watch little to no linear TV on a typical day. In Q1 2023, this figure was up to 45 per cent – an increase of 22 per cent

The number of high linear TV viewers – those who watch at least four hours of broadcast TV daily – has also declined in the same two-year time frame, down from 19 per cent of respondents in Q1 2021 to 15 per cent in Q1 2023

In comparison, the number of Internet users saying they watch four+ hours of Video on Demand (VoD) content in a typical day is up from 58 per cent in Q1 2021 to 62 per cent in Q1 2023

It is far too early to write off linear TV. The stability of low-level viewing (less than two hours per day) suggests that many Internet users still tune in for key live events such as sports, major reality TV shows, and exclusive dramas. These content pillars should remain a key part of acquisition and commissioning strategies for linear broadcasters

Additionally, while consumers are turning away from linear broadcast TV, broadcasters’ investment in their own VoD services has ensured they can still engage those audiences who prefer to watch via streaming

In fact, engagement with these broadcast-led video services has increased by 26 per cent since Q1 2023

“At first glance, the decline in linear TV viewing looks to be a worrying trend for broadcasters as their traditional audience begins to drift away,” notes Minal Modha, Research Director at Ampere Analysis. “However, as the increased engagement with broadcast-led video services shows, if the linear channels can continue to adapt and provide a strong OTT offering for audiences switching from scheduled TV channels, they have an opportunity to retain them, albeit on a different medium.”