Australia: Pluto TV launching on 10 Play

Pluto TV, the free streaming television service, is set to launch more than 50 FAST channels with a dedicated branded area on Paramount Australia & New Zealand’s (ANZ) digital platform 10 Play. From August 31st, the curated experience from Pluto TV will be available to audiences in the market, through a selection of Pluto TV channels across every genre, including channels such as South Park, new and exclusive MTV and Nickelodeon channels, such as MTV Reality, MTV The Shores, Nick Classics and Nick Toons, in addition to legendary titles such as I Love Lucy, Happy Days, Dynasty, and more.

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Pluto TV, commented: “These 50 Pluto TV channels represent our first step to engage with Australian audiences and we are happy to mark this milestone by partnering with 10 Play, demonstrating once more the strength of our Paramount ecosystem. As pioneers in the FAST industry, we are bringing a new and unique user experience through curated channels dedicated to this market. Our mix of local and international content which matches the needs of our local audiences is what makes Pluto TV so valuable for viewers, clients, and partners across the world.”

Jarrod Villani, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer and Regional Lead, Paramount ANZ, added: “We’re excited to give our consumers a sneak peek of the ultimate lean-back experience provided by Pluto TV. We cannot wait to offer to our Australian viewers dedicated and curated content for every generation and taste featuring cult classics and global smash hit TV series to entertain devotees and lure new fans. This announcement builds on 10 Play’s success in 2023 – the biggest year ever for the platform with minutes viewed up 21 per cent on 2022. It gives 10 Play a unique and strong point of difference in the Australian market that will build on nearly a decade of insights gathered from delivering alternate viewing experiences.”

More content and channels will be announced closer to launch.