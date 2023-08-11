Nielsen, Groupe M6 measurement partnership

Audience measurement, data and analytics specialist Nielsen and French media company Groupe M6 are to cooperate to power Open Web digital measurement in France.

The cooperation sees Groupe M6 become the first European publisher to help fuel Nielsen’s demographic data in its Identity System for French digital campaigns helping to provide a more precise measurement of performance for the benefit of the Open Web. In France, these campaigns are marketed by Médiamétrie.

The integration of this first party data, from the AVoD platform 6play, will increase the coverage in Nielsen’s digital ad measurement for the Open Web, connecting digital impressions to demographics across millions of devices. This will provide more scope and accuracy meaning that more advertisers and publishers can use Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings with confidence, knowing that the solution is aimed towards appropriately assigning and deduplicating audience demographics across mobile and PC platforms when a digital ad is viewed.

“Bringing on board our first European publisher to integrate data into our Identity System in France further strengthens the ability to maintain independent measurement across platforms,” stated Cecilie Westh, EMEA Leader, JIC Measurement & strategic partnerships, Nielsen. “Groupe M6 has really understood the importance of cooperation when it comes to measuring digital audiences to help us raise the overall accuracy level of measuring digital campaigns. In the digital space, we are in an uncertain time from a technology perspective, so the addition of more local publishers and broadcasters as data providers across Europe will only contribute to increased measurement accuracy for the industry and a broader vision of the future.”

“Our contribution to the Nielsen’s Identity graph attests to the power and quality of our data,” added David Larramendy, Directeur Général de M6 Publicité. “Our ambition is to improve the precision of the results of all Open Web players, and to prove the quality of the targeting of the inventories.”