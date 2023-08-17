Barb: Netflix, Prime Video subs drop in UK

Barb has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 65.9 per cent of UK households had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service in Q2 2023.

Netflix and Prime Video saw quarterly drops in the UK household penetration levels of their services. The survey shows that 57.7 per cent of homes had access to Netflix in Q2, down from 59 per cent in Q1, and 44 per cent of homes had access to Prime Video down from 44.9 per cent in Q1.

Sky’s NOW service remained level, with 7.1 per cent UK household penetration in Q1 and Q2 2023, as did Apple TV+, with 6.6 per cent penetration in both quarters.

Disney+ saw a slight gain, with 25.2 per cent penetration in Q2, up from 24.8 per cent in Q1.

A new addition to Barb’s SVoD data this quarter is Paramount+. The service was present in 5.9 per cent of UK households in Q2.