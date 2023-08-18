Data: Women’s World Cup ad audience soars

The success of The Lionesses in the FIFA Women’s World Cup has resulted in a 254 per cent increase in addressable advertising audience in the past month, data from Quantcast reveals.

The insight shows that 17.4 million addressable devices have engaged with the Women’s World Cup in the past two weeks. This highlights the rapid increase in interest as The Lionesses have progressed through the tournament, peaking at 7.3 million viewers for the semi-final against the host nation Australia. Now England is in its first World Cup final since 1966, it’s predicted this will reach a fever pitch, attracting even more viewers.

Quantcast’s data also highlights an almost 50 per cent increase in audience interest in the Spanish women’s team, England’s opponents in the final on August 20th, and a 200 per cent increase in interest in content focused on joint tournament top scorer, Lauren Hemp.

Matt White, VP EMEA at Quantcast, says: “It’s amazing to see the growth in support for not just The Lionesses but the women’s game in general throughout the tournament. Our data proves just that – highlighting a 254 per cent increase in the addressable advertising audience and the sheer volume of people watching the games across all age and gender demographics. With the final being played on Sunday, and the weather forecast to be great across most of the UK, it’s a perfect storm for brands looking to target football fans. Whether it’s family gatherings, BBQs or watching from home, businesses will be looking to book their advertising space ASAP to take advantage of the focus on the final. It’s not just the brands that benefit either – with increased viewership comes increased ad spend and a surge in consumer spending, which in turn should provide a much-needed boost for the UK economy.”