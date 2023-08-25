ITVX hits 2bn streams

ITVX has announced it has reached two billion streams since launch (in December 2022). Last year was ITV’s previous most successful year for streaming with 1.9 billion streams across the whole 12 months. ITVX reached 1 billion streams on April 9th this year.

From January to June this year, ITVX attracted more viewers with monthly active users (MAU’s) up 29 per cent year on year to 12.5 million and up 19 per cent since year end. The new service is also attracting light viewers, our target audience, with viewing in that specific demo up 93 per cent across the first six months in 2023. And viewers are staying on ITVX for longer with streaming hours up 33 per cent to 737 million hours and a 22 per cent increase in dwell time in the same period. Plus, 86 per cent of those viewers who came into ITVX to watch an exclusive went on to watch other great content on the platform in the first six months of this year.

Since ITVX achieved its first billion streams, ITVX premieres including Six Four and Vanishing Act (pictured) have brought in millions more streams and so far this year, Love Island has been streamed more than 335 million times. The recent FIFA Women’s World Cup is ITVX’s most watched sport since April with 15 million streams and last month’s Tour de France was streamed over 5 million times, a 34 per cent increase on last year.

Since April ITVX’s most streamed drama is Malpractice, whilst amongst the archive content Broadchurch has performed particularly well. US box sets including Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals have brought in millions of streams too. After Love Island, I’m A Celebrity South Africa is the most streamed entertainment series and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is number one in films. Factual titles have seen millions of streams over the last four months also with highlights including Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight and Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall.

ITVX’s recent focus on comedy has seen streams to the genre increase by +85 per cent compared to last year, with the most streamed series being Alan Carr’s Changing Ends. Comedy 24/7 was one of ITVX’s most watched fast channels over the past four months, whilst the Midsomer Murders fast channel is currently in first place.

On August 24th, ITVX was awarded the title of Best On Demand Service at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2023.

Rufus Radcliffe, MD of Streaming said: “To be named Best On Demand Service at the prestigious Edinburgh TV Awards less than nine months since we first launched ITVX, and against such heavyweight competitors in the same category, is such an accolade for the platform and the committed team across ITV behind it.”