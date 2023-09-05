smartclip unveils new brand identity

smartclip, RTL Group’s adtech development unit and a provider of adtech solutions, has unveiled a new brand identity and website. smartclip says the new look “reflects smartclip’s evolution into a company purely focused on developing advertising technology and emphasises its partner-driven approach to providing cutting-edge, privacy-first adtech solutions to European media owners”.

Over the past years, smartclip has experienced a number of changes. Most significantly, the company separated from its media division this year, which has moved to RTL AdAlliance, and smartclip will now focus exclusively on adtech development. The new brand identity sought to address these changes. It was also used as an opportunity to dial up the company’s innovative approach by leveraging 3D motion graphics and people-centric imagery to bring adtech to life.

Shira Leffel, Executive Director Marketing & Product Education at smartclip, commented: “Following recent changes, we needed to reestablish our brand in the market and clarify our new core focus. Design is one of the most powerful tools we have to bring clarity to our offerings, identity, and purpose — and this brand refresh and new website ensures that anyone who comes in contact with smartclip, easily understands what we do and stand for. We sought to not only use design to reintroduce our core message to the market but also to use it in a way that hasn’t been used in our category. Our goal was to simplify the complex, make adtech tangible, and tell the story of our technology through the faces of our people.”



The rollout of the new brand identity starts immediately with the launch of the redesigned website. Over the course of the next few months, smartclip aims to implement the new brand identity across all owned and partner assets.