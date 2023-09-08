ITV kicks off Big Brother launch campaign

As Big Brother prepares to makes its return to UK television in October, moving onto ITV2 and ITVX, the launch campaign has kicked off.

Starting with a series of promos, each will cast Big Brother’s gaze out into the real world by using the show’s recognisable voice to narrate over everyday scenes. They seek to provide the sense that the UK is being observed by Big Brother, capturing the weird, wonderful and authentic moments of humour that mirror the show itself.

Shot in a voyeuristic style in a nod to the programme, all of the promos play to the tag line ‘Big Brother Sees It All’ and an animated Big Brother eye brings the brand to life.

The first two films feature new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, plus the recognisable voiceover of Marcus Bentley. In the first talent-led promo, both Odudu and Best can be seen on set in their trailer trying – and failing – to master the Geordie accent. In the second promo, also set in their trailer, Odudu and Best can be seen singing the Big Brother theme tune.

Real-life based promos soon to follow include a woman regretting getting back on the dating apps; a man not fitting in with his new group of housemates; a questionable scene between a dog and his beloved owner, plus a couple having put the kids to bed earl

The promos will launch during half time of the Rugby World Cup on ITV1 on September 8th. The promos will then air across a suite of ITV’s owned channels including ITV1, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe and ITVX, plus socials.

Jane Stiller, Chief Marketing Officer ITV, said: “The return of Big Brother to ITV2 and ITVX next month is set to be the TV moment of the year. We know there is already such a huge appetite from original fans of the series and also from those yet to immerse themselves in the Big Brother world. And they’re in for such a treat. These promos are just the beginning of one of ITV’s biggest and noisest campaigns. Look out for our brand new Big Brother eye everywhere you would and would not expect in the forthcoming weeks. Big Brother really does see it all…”