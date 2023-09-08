Report: Advertisers flocking to streaming

Audiences’ viewing habits are constantly changing as new CTV platforms and services emerge, and existing ones evolve. While the key players have generally remained the same, the first half of this year brought a noticeable shift in CTV platform rankings in terms of impression share.

Consistent with the back half of last year, nearly 40 per cent of CTV impressions facilitated by Beachfront were delivered into Roku devices in H1 2023. Fire TV, Samsung, LG, and Vizio garnered sizable shares of ad delivery too, corresponding with data from Beachfront’s H2 2022 Marketplace Insights report.

The most notable insight within this dataset was the slight decrease in impression share seen within set-top boxes, which checked in at 13 per cent in H1 2023. Of note, however, the number of impressions Beachfront delivered within set-top box environments increased in overall terms, underscoring growth within the programmatic TV and CTV ecosystem as a whole.

These changes within Beachfront’s CTV Marketplace demonstrate that, despite set-top boxes maintaining a substantial share of ad delivery, advertisers and viewers alike are flocking to streaming; a trend set to continue well into the next four-to-five years.