Report: CTV maintains lead for most impressions in Q2

Connected TV (CTV) has become the most popular platform for video advertising, accounting for the most impressions served across all devices for 17 consecutive quarters, according to the latest research from Extreme Reach (ER), a global player in creative logistics.

In Q2 2022, CTV accounted for 38 per cent of all impressions served, the same share it had in Q1, and a modest gain year-over-year. Overall, CTV has accounted for the largest share of video impressions served for every quarter since Q2 2018, more than four years ago.

The reason for CTV’s continued leadership stance is the fact that once advertisers buy into CTV, they commit a great deal of their impression volume, notes ER. Of all the brands that leveraged CTV in Q2, three quarters of them devoted 50 per cent or more of their impressions to CTV, according to ER. More than a third (36 per cent) of those ‘heavy’ CTV advertisers ran more than 80 per cent of their impressions on CTV across the quarter.

“CTV has changed the face of digital video advertising, allowing brands to reach their audiences in a linear TV-like setting, but with expansive data-rich targeting opportunities,” said Mary Vestewig, VP of Digital Account Management at Extreme Reach. “We’ve found that most of those who use CTV, use it in a very big way, devoting the large majority of digital impressions to the platform. The rise in ad supported streaming is good news for those marketers who are enthusiastically embracing CTV.”

Other key findings in ER’s research include: