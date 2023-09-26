LG Ad Solutions, Affinity launch LoopIQ

LG Ad Solutions, a specialist in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, has announced a strategic product partnership with consumer purchase insights company Affinity Solutions, named LoopIQ. This closed-loop CTV ad targeting and measurement solution is designed to utilise purchase data for reaching the right audiences in CTV environments while also measuring campaign impact on increasing customer spend.

“The partnership between LG Ad Solutions and Affinity to launch LoopIQ marks a significant evolution in the CTV advertising landscape,” said Tony Marlow, Global Chief Marketing Officer of LG Ad Solutions. “LoopIQ’s unique capability to effectively link purchase data with ad targeting and measurement is set to revolutionise the way brands reach and resonate with their audiences in ad-supported streaming environments.”

LoopIQ comes as a response to the demand for more refined targeting and tangible measurement methods in the CTV space. By integrating purchase data with existing capabilities such as privacy-compliant automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, brands can now achieve more precision, ensuring their advertising spend is optimised for the right audiences with the most impactful results.

“We are thrilled to join forces with LG Ad Solutions on this groundbreaking endeavor. LoopIQ is a testament to our joint vision of harnessing exclusive consumer purchase data to craft more meaningful outcomes and efficient advertising experiences,” said Damian Garbaccio, Chief Business & Marketing Officer of Affinity.