RTL AdAlliance boosts video targeting solutions

One-stop advertising specialist RTL AdAlliance’s newly-introduced smart TVT (smart TV Targeting) pillar, added to the smart Audiences product suite, is designed to enables advertiser to target audience segments based on detailed anonymised TV profile data, while the two other pillars are based on privacy-safe sociodemographic and contextual reference. smart TVT is initially available for international advertisers trying to reach audiences in Germany exclusively via RTL AdAlliance

RTL Group’s international sales house says it is taking a major step forward in providing advertisers one of the most accurate targeting solutions for ad delivery based on TV viewing behaviour.

The new data source smart TVT is based on the technology developed by smartclip, RTL Group’s adtech unit, and is a next-generation targeting solution that merges TV audience measurement and TV viewing data with the online world. The privacy-safe offer allows advertisers to target audiences with accuracy and without tapping into users’ personal information.

The smart Audience solution is exclusively available by RTL AdAlliance.

“At RTL AdAlliance, we are excited to expand our smart Audiences with smart TVT, a product based on smartclip’s long adtech experience and development in the broadcast ecosystem,” declared Oliver Vesper, Chief Digital Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RTL Ad Alliance. “This provides our clients with a powerful and effective way to target audiences based on their TV viewing behaviour. It further enhances and diversifies our toolbox with a viable advanced targeting solution. The entire smart Audiences suite will revolutionise the privacy-safe ways our customers can reach their target audiences.”

smart TVT uses broadcast and TV panel data from AGF Videoforschung, a German-based research company for strategic development and operating projects in TV and video audience measurement, to improve the precision of digital video targeting.

The ATV profile targeting leverages the AGF Scope tool to select suitable affinities for each smart Audiences persona. This data is used to calculate an affinity index, which provides an indication of the structure of each audience segment.

Advertisers are now able to target audiences based on their TV viewing behaviour – through a proprietary technology that analyses TV usage on a device level. smart TVT utilises self-generated data from a number of large German TV channels, including RTL’s own channels, Discovery Group channels, Disney, Sport1, N24 Doku and others.

Using smartclip’s cross-device targeting, smart TVT also enables targeted advertising to be delivered to corresponding devices (smartphone, tablet, PC) within the same household.