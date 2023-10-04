Priest named Paramount+ UK boss

Anna Priest has been appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Paramount+ in the UK. The announcement was made Marco Nobili, EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+, in a staff memo.

Priest, who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for Paramount UK, will now report to Nobili, with the marketing , content and distribution team reporting into her.

In this new role, Priest will define the strategic vision for Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, while leveraging partnerships to identify growth opportunities for the streaming service.

Additionally, Katrina Kowalski, most recently VP of content for Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada, has been promoted to SVP of international content programming and acquisitions for Paramount’s Pluto TV. She reports into Olivier Jollet, EVP & international general manager of Pluto TV, and Jeff Grossmann, EVP of streaming content and business operations at Paramount.