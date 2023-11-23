Data: Over 1.5m UK homes watch Netflix’s Beckham
Kantar, the evidence-based insights and consulting company, has released findings about the impact of the Beckham documentary on Netflix. The candid series about the life of retired footballer and global icon David Beckham was released on the streaming service in early October.
Kantar Entertainment on Demand reveals that over 1.5 million British households have viewed the Netflix series so far,
Futher data highlights:
- Beckham was both the most viewed and most enjoyed SVoD title across Britain in October
- Sex Education and Loki was the 2nd and 3rd most viewed shows after Beckham in October
- 1 in 10 new Netflix subscribers in October signed up to watch the Beckham series
- The series was particularly popular in David Beckham’s home city of London, which accounted for 23 per cent of viewers, compared to just under 15 per cent of all SVoD viewers.
- Viewership skewed younger, with 27 per cent of viewers under 24 years old, compared to 15 per cent of all SVoD viewers.
- Subscriber advocacy for Netflix was far higher amongst those who had viewed the Beckham series than those who had not, with viewers showing a Net Promoter Score (a measure of subscriber advocacy) of +42 compared to an average for Netflix of +26.
- The docu-series reached beyond core Sports fans, with only 38 per cent of viewers saying Sports was one of their top viewing preferences, highlighting the level of interest the Beckhams are able to generate across the country
- Despite both David and Victoria Beckham having had a significant presence in the US for many years, the series did not reach the same levels of success in the American market. The series was the 206th most watched title in October in the US market.