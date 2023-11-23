ITV signs deal for pair of Disney series

ITV has confirmed an agreement with Disney Entertainment making ITV the free-to-air home of the drama series Under the Banner of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield, and season one of British comedy series Extraordinary. Under the Banner of Heaven will stream on ITVX with Extraordinary airing on both ITVX and ITV2. Both series will air in the first half of 2024.

FX production Under the Banner of Heaven was created by Dustin Lance Black and stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The series was inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, and follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

Comedy series Extraordinary, a Disney+ UK original production, written by series creator and co-executive producer Emma Moran and executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson, is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday… everyone, that is, except for Jen (played by Máiréad Tyers). The series sees 25-year-old Jen adrift in a confusing world armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation, and her flatmates as she begins her journey to find her superpower. A second season is currently in production.

The deal was negotiated by ITV Head of Content Acquisitions Sasha Breslau.