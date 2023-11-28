Roku: New content discovery, personalisation features for UK

Streaming platform and device specialist Roku is launching three enhancements to the Roku user experience for UK viewers, designed to give users an easier way to find and stream the content they love. What to Watch, Continue Watching and Save List will roll out to Roku streaming players in the coming weeks, followed by Roku TV models in the coming months. The new features follow the launch of a Roku Streaming Store experience earlier in 2023.

“There is so much great TV available across an array of streaming services, and sometimes deciding what to watch can be overwhelming,” admits Sally Nelson, Director UK Product Growth. “Roku’s simple and intuitive home screen makes it a smart TV choice for consumers. By personalising the way our customers connect with the content they love and offering more ways to discover new content, our users can access entertainment with ease.”

“Our mission is to be the streaming platform that connects and benefits the entire TV ecosystem,” adds Richard Halton, Director at Roku UK. “A testament to that promise is the upcoming launch of our content discovery features that empower users to find the TV shows and movies they want to watch, thereby expanding the reach and potential of our content partners. Users benefit from a more personalised content experience, content partners gain broader exposure and opportunities, and marketers enjoy a highly targeted marketing environment, fostering a win-win-win scenario within the Roku ecosystem.”

What to Watch

What to Watch provides easy access to a personalised selection of recommendations for users based on popular content, subscriptions, and their own viewing habits. It can be found within the navigation menu on the Home Screen, with movies and TV shows from a variety of streaming channels including local and global favourites Channel 4, Disney+, ITVX, My5, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Continue Watching

Continue Watching gives users a single location to jump back into the content they are watching. Sitting within What to Watch this feature makes it easier than ever for users to resume watching TV shows and movies they were previously streaming.

Save List

Also located within What to Watch, the new Save List provides a single destination for users to quickly access content they’ve tagged to watch later. Users can now easily add movies and shows from across the Roku platform to their Save List of content they want to stream.

The rollout of new personalised content discovery features follows the launch of JVC Roku TV models at High Street retailer Currys in October 2023. There are now nine Roku TV brands in the UK, including TCL, Sharp and Polaroid Roku TVs.