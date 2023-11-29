Paramount Streaming promotes Grossman, Kuessner

Paramount Global’s streaming division has promoted two content executives to new leadership positions: Jeff Grossman will now take the role EVP of programming for Paramount+ and Amy Kuessner (pictured) will be EVP of programming for Pluto TV.

Grossman will oversee content strategy for Paramount+ globally. He most recently was EVP of content and business operations for Paramount Streaming.

Kuessner formerly was EVP, content strategy and global partnerships for Paramount Streaming. In her new role, she will lead the content strategy for Pluto TV, which includes the curation and programming of FAST channels and content licensing globally.

Both Kuessner and Grossman will report to Tom Ryan, president and CEO, Paramount Streaming.

Paramount said the changes would allow it to “better leverage, customise and showcase content” across its streaming operations.