Case studies: Value in skippable YouTube ads

While many advertisers and media buyers flock towards up and coming platforms/channels, the truth is that, when executed correctly, skippable YouTube ads continue to drive serious business outcomes.

Below are some insights to three brand use cases that have demonstrated success with skippable ads in conjunction with Precise TV’s creative formula and proprietary contextual targeting capabilities. The data backs up the theory that skippable ads are a good play.

Skippable Case Study Summaries:

All Star Innovations worked with Precise TV to execute a kidSAFE+ COPPA Compliant YouTube Skippable Ads campaign, a format that allows viewers to skip after five seconds. Recognising the brief window to capture attention, the campaign’s creative was adapted mid-flight, placing crucial product facts and compelling testimonials upfront. Purchase intent Soared from 12.99 per cent to 38.15 per cent with new creative, a 193 per cent increase.

Mint Copenhagen worked in collaboration with Precise TV to launch a YouTube Ads campaign for Moose Toys’ Goo Jit Zu action figure. Switching from repurposed TV ads, they employed Precise TV’s creative framework and contextual targeting to run Skippable Ads, engaging local influencers to create story-driven, 4-minute ads. This strategy, focusing on the action figure’s unique features, resulted in a 400 per cent increase in engagement over the original ads and sales for Goo Jit Zu surged by 100 per cent YoY in the Nordic region, demonstrating the effectiveness of tailored, influencer-led content on YouTube.

VidAngel, worked in collaboration with Precise TV, to leverage YouTube in its advertising approach for its unique streaming add-on service for filtering sex, violence and language. By implementing Precise TV’s creative framework and skippable YouTube ads, VidAngel effectively targeted Christian audiences and families. The campaign featured a talking dog and simple, clear messaging to explain VidAngel’s content filtering features. This innovative strategy resulted in a 111.76 per cent increase in brand awareness, with awareness soaring from 9.86 per cent to 20.88 per cent post-ad exposure, highlighting the impact of targeted, creative advertising in reaching niche markets.

