Channel 4 Married at First Sight FAST channel

Channel 4 is launching MAFS Live – a dedicated FAST channel offering Married at First Sight UK fans the chance to watch back-to-back episodes from Seasons 6 to 8 around the clock.

MAFS Live will make its debut on the Channel 4 streaming platform on December 7th, becoming Channel 4’s first Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel in the UK.

The two-month pilot, running to February 7th 2024, aims to gauge viewer appetite for the FAST format, while providing a viewer-focused streaming experience for fans of the reality series. The channel will be available on Channel 4 streaming across web browsers, mobile devices, and tablets.

Channel 4’s Head of Streaming Editorial, UK & International, Alex Wall commented: “FAST is swiftly becoming a popular feature with viewers across the globe and we’re excited to bring MAFS fans a new way to enjoy non-stop hours of their favourite show.”

Throughout the pilot period, Channel 4 will monitor viewer engagement, tracking views and user behaviour to gain valuable insights that will inform the network’s future FAST strategy on Product. Channel 4 says the trial will enable it to adapt and enhance its offerings based on real-time feedback, ensuring that future FAST channels align seamlessly with audience preferences.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 struck deals with streaming platforms Tubi, Plex and Xumo Play which carried two FAST channels – 4Adventure and 4Emergency – to host Channel 4 content and other programming in the US, bringing its brand and content curation to the US FAST market.

Wall added: “After a successful launch in the summer, we are continuing to grow our FAST strategy in the US in partnership with a number of platforms, with our most recent launch this week on Google TV.”

Channel 4 encourages viewers to dive into the MAFS Live experience and share their thoughts on social media using the hashtag #MAFSLive. The network is excited to embark on this ground-breaking venture and looks forward to shaping the future of free ad-supported streaming television.