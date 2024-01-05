Helfand to lead Prime Video Advertising

Amazon has appointed Jeremy Helfand, the former EVP of advertising and data platforms for Disney entertainment and ESPN technology, to serve as the Vice President Head of Advertising for Prime Video.

Writing on LinkedIn, Helfand said: “I joined Hulu in 2018 to jump into the then emerging streaming TV revolution, and what an incredible ride it has been, ultimately landing at Disney. Through all the business growth and innovation, the team is what you remember most, and I’m so proud of what was accomplished. It’s time for the next chapter, and I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Amazon to lead Prime Video Advertising. I’ll be working with a talented team of customer-obsessed business builders to create something special, starting with our upcoming launch!”

Prime Video recently announced that it will be rolling out “limited ads” on the Prime Video UK service in February. The streaming platform is also set to feature commercials on its service in the US, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia. Subscribers wishing for an ad-free service will have to pay an additional fee.