Prime Video adding ads

Following in the footsteps of its rivals such as Netflix and Disney+, Amazon has confimed that it will soon add commercials to its Prime Video streaming service, unless subscribers pay extra for an ad-free tier.

In a company statement, Amazon said: “To continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. Ads in Prime Video content will be introduced in the US, UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year. No action is required for Prime members. We’re not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month for US Prime members and will share pricing for other countries at a later date.”

Live event content, such as Premier League football matches, will continue to include advertising even if the subscriber has paid for the ad-free plan, Amazon said.