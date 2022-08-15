ITV will broadcast La Liga football in a new three season deal. Games from the top-flight Spanish league will be broadcast live and exclusively free to air across ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub.

From this current season up to and including 2024/25, ITV has secured the UK rights to 10 matches per season, with either FC Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid appearing in ITV games.

ITV’s first La Liga match of the new season will be Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona on August 21st, following a deal with rights holders Premier Sports. Coverage will begin on ITV4 at 8:30pm.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “This deal ensures free to air coverage for all football fans of one of the most entertaining leagues in the world. The deal with Premier Sports will give fans the chance to see some of the most iconic clubs and world-class players in action, live on ITV.”

ITV’s matches will also be available on Premier Sports and LaLigaTV where all other available live games will be broadcast.