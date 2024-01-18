WBD launches 15 FAST channels in Poland

TVN Warner Bros Discovery has launched 15 new FAST channels in Poland available via local streaming platform Player. Each of the new FAST channels, exclusively available online, grants access to a range of programming from the TVN library on any internet-connected device.

Kasia Kieli, President and Managing Director Warner Bros. Discovery Poland & CEO TVN, commented: “We are constantly looking for new solutions to make it easier for our audience to discover their favorite programmes. We recognise the significant amount of time that can be spent searching for engaging content across various streaming services. This is why we are introducing FAST channels – a convenient solution that allows for a modern way of accessing the cherished TVN library of content. The success of FAST channels in global markets affirms that combining the strengths of linear television and streaming is gaining popularity. I am pleased to announce the launch of 15 brand-new channels for Polish viewers today. The size of this project is exceptional not only in Poland but also in comparison to other international markets. Our investment in FAST channels is a step forward in our journey towards the future of television and I am excited about the unique opportunities it presents.”

“We live in an era of digital revolution, where every consumer is increasingly connected with technology. Innovations such as FAST channels are vital in fostering market development. FAST channels are a cutting-edge solution that brings value to advertisers by providing them with advanced tools for precise targeting thanks to DAI technology and by guaranteeing high-quality communication. This innovative approach to online TV advertising allows for better consumer outreach and increases the effectiveness of advertising efforts,” said Dorota Żurkowska, Group Senior Vice President – Revenue at Warner Bros Discovery Poland.

“The definition of television has been evolving along with its viewers. We all now live faster and often cannot align our schedules to TV programming. So now, viewers can benefit from a novelty so far unseen in Poland – along with 15 FAST channels, the streaming platform Player will feature a new free-of-charge variant with selected content available also in catch-up mode. As we are about to witness the most significant event of 2024, the launch of the streaming platform MAX, it required a revision and consolidation of the digital portfolio of TVN WBD. As a result, we decided to further strengthen and consolidate the position of Player as the leading streaming platform in the local market by integrating the extensive content offerings of VOD.pl into the new free-of-charge variant of Player. This will make access to our content easier, more convenient, and intuitive,” added Maciej Gozdowski, Group Vice President – Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery Poland.

The 15 new FAST channels are:

TVN FAN-FAVORITE SERIES

The channel features comedy-drama titles that have firmly established themselves in the hearts of TVN viewers and made their mark on the history of Polish television.

TVN SOAP OPERAS

The channel caters to the tastes of those who cherish modern-day fairy tales and everyday life stories.

TVN HEROINES

A channel where women get the upper hand. Viewers can tune in and follow every step they make on their professional and romantic endeavours.

TVN MOMENTS OF TRUTH

A channel for those seeking a brief respite in stories blending reality and storytelling. The channel will showcase the most popular scripted reality shows produced by TVN WBD.

TVN LAW & LIFE

Achannel for those who relish in true life stories and the complexities of the justice system. The channel will showcase law-themed scripted reality shows about anything that provides a blend of real life and court life.

TVN SCHOOL OF LIFE

A channel dedicated to YA audiences who will be able to revisit the hallways and their on-screen friends as well as to parents who want to understand the multifaceted experiences of modern-day youth. Scripted reality shows will provide entertainment while seeking to answer the burning questions and providing an authentic look into the lives of teenagers.

TVN HOSPITAL DRAMA

The perfect channel for all fans of docudrama series that combine everyday life stories with intriguing medical cases.

TVN BOUJEE LIFESTYLE

A haven for those who need a guilty-pleasure fix while peeping into the lives of those who made it and lead a lavish, carefree lifestyle. Or are their lives as glamorous as we’d think?

TVN TALK SHOWS

A channel for those who seek exquisite entertainment and take an interest in the world’s trends, the lives of the famous, and that of fellow humans. Viewers can sit down and relax with TVN’s signature talk shows hosted by some of the best-known anchors and journalists in Poland.

TVN FIX IT

A round-the-clock stream of a reality TV show that delves into the worlds of handymen, home renovators and home improvement.

TVN LOVE IN PARADISE

A channel that will transport viewers to sunny and tropical landscapes in which some of the most challenging love battles are fought.

TVN AT HOME

The channel will showcase a selection of lifestyle and DIY shows.

TVN CRIME MYSTERIES

A channel for dedicated crime stories enthusiasts who get their thrills from seeking for the truth and enjoy the company of on-screen perpetrators.

TVN CULINARY EXTRAVAGANZA

A channel with only one queen to rule them all – Magda Gessler, the notorious chef on a mission to revamp Polish restaurants, who, together with her eminent colleagues, showcases a wealth of gastronomic delights to tantalise taste buds.

TVN THRILLS ON WHEELS

The channel will be a wild ride for any auto aficionado, will showcasing the best motorcar content from TVN WBD’s library.