France: Les VODays returns for 2024

Trade bodies the Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI) and the Syndicat de l’Edition Vidéo Numérique (SEVN) have confirmed the return of ‘Les VODays’, a category-wide week-long campaign to drive growth and engagement across the ever-growing French digital transactional market featuring a wide-range of compelling offers.

From January 22nd to January 28th, the campaign will offer French film fans a selection of movies at ‘amazing prices’ from Universal Pictures Video France, Sony Pictures Entertainment France, Warner Bros. Discovery France & Amazon MGM Studios with offers available across both Electronic Sell-Through (EST) to buy and Video on Demand (VoD) to rent.

The wide selection of Hollywood and French titles available appeals to all ages and features a wide range of genres including movies such as Dune, The Pope’s Exorcist, F9, Creed III and Anatomie d’une chute.

‘Les VODays’ will run across ten of the top retailer platforms, following previous successful campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Participating platforms for January 2024 are Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app, ARTE France, CanalVOD, Filmo, VOD from Orange TV, Premiere Max, Rakuten TV, UniversCiné & VIVA.

‘Les VODays’ is backed by a nationwide media campaign that includes coverage across Facebook, Instagram and Catch-up TV on MyTF1 & 6play, with additional visibility on display advertising across the Allociné network.

This activity aims to help reach new customers who have yet to discover the ease and simplicity of buying movies on VoD, enable existing customers to build their digital libraries at limited-time promotional prices and allow French film fans to watch their favourite titles again and again without subscription or advertising.

“Once again I am delighted with the launch of this national digital campaign for the new year and to renew this special offer on the purchase and rental of films on VoD,” commented Yves Elalouf, President of the Syndicat de l’Edition Vidéo Numérique (SEVN). “We are working hard to keep this promotional momentum going in order to satisfy all consumers with a broad and attractive offer.”

“In 2023, ‘LesVODays’ made a bold return, reminding French consumers of the many benefits of transacting digitally combined with a compelling price-drop offer,” added Liz Bales, Chief Executive at DEGI. “Building on learnings from the previous successful campaigns, this year’s activity will showcase a selection of the extensive range of titles available to own or rent while emphasising the convenience and value of the digital formats. Audiences in France are some of the most avid film consumers in Europe, watching more than five films per month. Cross-industry initiatives, such as ‘LesVODays’, reward our audience and provide new audiences with a reason to try transactional services. We’re delighted to continue working with SEVN and platform colleagues in France as we continue to focus on growth across all in-home channels.”