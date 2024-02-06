Snap to axe 10% of staff
Social media company Snap, owner of Snapchat, has announced plans to cut around 10 per cent of its work force – which will amount to some 500 employees.
“In order to best position our business to execute on our highest priorities, and to ensure we have the capacity to invest incrementally to support our growth over time, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our team,” the social media company said in a statement.
It is the second wave of mass redundancies from Snap in recent history, after it laid off about 20 per cent of its workers in August 2022.
Snap shares fell 4 per cent on the news.
Snap is scheduled to release its Q4 figures later today [February 6th].