Snap selects Samba TV as measurement partner

Samba TV, a provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, has announced a strategic partnership with Snap, creator of social media app Snapchat.

To help brands further understand the value of advertising on Snapchat, the company has tapped Samba TV to provide outcome measurement to Snap advertisers in the entertainment vertical. Samba TV has a global footprint, including coverage for all of the major walled gardens, more than 200 national networks in the US, local networks in more than 100 US DMAs, as well as more than 400 digital publishers.

As a result of the partnership, media and entertainment brands advertising on Snapchat can measure conversion outcomes using Samba TV’s currency-grade VTR solution to gain a clear understanding of how their campaigns drive new viewers to linear and streaming programmes, and measure lift across their media strategies. Snapchat advertisers can also utilise Samba TV’s data to make more holistic and data-driven decisions to optimise their spending on the social media platform.

“As a world-renowned social platform with a devoted audience, Snapchat is a powerful medium for promoting new entertainment options and brands in general,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Our measurement reveals the best practices for how to leverage Snap for discoverability and brand engagement with a unique demographic accessible on the platform. With over three quarters of Gen Z and millennials discovering new shows and movies from these platforms alone, Snapchat has emerged as an essential partner in marketers’ overall media strategy.”

“Companies around the world are tapping into the unique audience and value of Snap as an advertising channel for media and entertainment brands,” said Christopher Plambeck, Head of Marketing Science at Snap Inc. “Therefore, it’s crucial we have accurate and holistic measurement of the impact of advertising on tune-ins for our brands. By leveraging Samba TV’s television and streaming measurement capabilities, our advertisers can better optimise their tune-in campaigns to more fully understand campaign impact and ROAS.”