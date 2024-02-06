Neil deGrasse Tyson’s media network, StarTalk, has announced the launch of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk TV on Pluto TV, the free streaming television service. StarTalk teamed with global creator company Jellysmack, develop its first live linear channel, which fuses science with pop culture and humour – 24/7.

StarTalk TV showcases the expertise of renowned astrophysicist and Hayden Planetarium Director, Neil deGrasse Tyson, alongside his co-hosts, distinguished scientists, and guest celebrities such as Mayim Bialik, Jason Sudeikis, Jack Black and Lindsey Vonn. StarTalk TV makes cosmic phenomena accessible to Pluto TV viewers, delving deep into captivating topics from space travel and extraterrestrial life to the Big Bang, the science behind iconic pop culture moments, and mind-blowing discoveries from across the universe.

“We are thrilled to bring StarTalk to Pluto TV,” said host deGrasse Tyson. “At StarTalk, we transform complex science into fun and accessible content for everyone — especially for those who might think science is neither interesting nor relevant to their lives. We look forward to sharing our unique cosmic perspectives with the Pluto TV audience, as we continue to bring the universe down to Earth.”

StarTalk TV can be found under Pluto TV’s new History + Science category.

“Welcoming the StarTalk TV channel into our streaming orbit gives our viewers the opportunity to explore content that inspires curiosity and fosters a deeper understanding of the universe,” commented Amy Kuessner, EVP Programming, Pluto TV. “This newest addition reinforces Pluto TV as not only a source of endless entertainment, but also a wellspring of education and knowledge to everyone, anytime, anywhere.”

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with StarTalk and join forces with Pluto TV to bring educational and entertaining content to Pluto’s leading free streaming platform,” added Stefanie Schwartz, Jellysmack’s Chief Business Officer. “StarTalk TV is a great example of how Jellysmack is developing and scaling today’s most engaging creator brands into the digital media empires of tomorrow.”