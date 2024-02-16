Extreme E lands Eurovision Sport deal

Racing series Extreme E has announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), expanding the championship’s reach ahead of its new season which begins on February 17th.



The EBU’s new digital streaming platform Eurovision Sport will broadcast the Desert X Prix, Rounds 1 and 2 of Season 4, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Audiences around the world (certain countries exempt) will be able to enjoy all the action of this season’s races free-to-air.



Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme E, commented: “It is great to welcome the EBU as our latest broadcast partner ahead of the opening event of the 2024 season. Having as many eyeballs watching our exciting wheel-to-wheel racing is paramount to the success and continued growth of our series, and having such a significant additional audience through the Eurovision Sport platform across so many countries is really exciting for Extreme E. We are delighted to partner with the EBU, and look forward to leaning on their expertise and expanding our broadcast platform.”



EBU Sport’s Head of Strategy & Business Operations Jean-Baptiste Casta, who is in charge of Eurovision Sport, added: “We’re delighted to have Extreme E join us as the latest sport to be broadcast on the brand new Eurovision Sport digital streaming platform. One of the goals of the platform is to introduce audiences to new events and grow interest in emerging sports. There can be no better example of this than Extreme E – a sport built on social purpose as well as all the excitement, energy and exhilaration of competition racing.”