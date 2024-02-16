SkyShowtime launching Standard with Ads plan

SkyShowtime has announced the introduction of a new ad-supported plan – Standard with Ads – which will be offered alongside its existing plan, now renamed Standard Plus. Standard with Ads will include advertising at a cheaper subscription price, while Standard Plus remains ad-free. Standard with Ads will be available from April 23rd across all of SkyShowtime’s 20+ markets including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, commented: “SkyShowtime has always been committed to offering great entertainment at a great price. We continue to invest in bringing the best of Hollywood and compelling local content to consumers in our markets. And with the launch of our new ad-supported plan, SkyShowtime continues to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family. Our Standard with Ads plan offers all of the same blockbuster entertainment in our Standard Plus plan at an attractive price. We are excited to bring more choice and great prices to consumers in all of our markets.”

SkyShowtime subscribers have access to new and exclusive series, originals, award-winning movies, kids and family content and a selection of library titles and box sets from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock. SkyShowtime notes it is also continuing to invest in its local programming across Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Romania.