RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 ad tech partnership

RTL Deutschland and ProSiebenSat.1 have announced a partnership will bring together the content and services of each group’s adtech company, Smartclip and Virtual Minds, so that advertisers can run campaigns spanning the two partners’ platforms – ranging from linear TV to smart TV advertising and campaigns on the RTL+ and Joyn streaming platforms. The media companies say the cooperation will make both the German advertising market and the groups themselves less dependent on the adtech provided by the US tech giants.

By establishing a consistent technology stack, the groups are providing fresh impetus for technical innovation in advertising sales. In the future, advertisers and agencies will not only benefit from easier access for their campaign planning, booking and playout but, for the first time, digital and linear video reach will be technologically linked and optimised on playout by cross-platform data, and linear TV will be made widely available on a programmatic basis. This will mean that campaigns via addressable TV (ATV), connected TV (CTV) and linear TV can be measured in a uniform way and also booked ahead – a technological basis that will appeal to new and, above all, digitally savvy customers.

This open initiative in the adtech space means broadcasters and publishers across Europe will be free to present their inventory consistently through specific adtech offerings, making it more accessible to their customers and thus contributing to the further convergence of TV and online video. Following the launch of this partnership in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), there are plans to expand rapidly into other European countries. In terms of implementation, the individual technology components of the adtech companies – Smartclip from RTL Deutschland and Virtual Minds from ProSiebenSat.1 – will be technically linked to each another.

The German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) was notified of this project in advance.

Matthias Dang, Chief Commercial, Technology and Data Officer at RTL Deutschland, said:“As both media and technology groups, we want to closely align our strengths. Through this cooperation, we’re rolling out our vision of a full adtech stack and offering our advertising partners a reliable alternative to international tech providers. At the same time, it will help us stay in the driver’s seat when it comes to digitalising the total video approach and tackle rapid changes in the field of tech and data.”

Carsten Schwecke, CEO of Seven.One Media, added: “By cooperating in this way, ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Deutschland are laying the foundations for full-stack adtech that is made in Europe. Both companies invested in advertising technology early on, with the most effective medium, TV, undergoing a process of comprehensive digitalisation. In the future, technology based on artificial intelligence (AI) will further improve the efficiency of linear and digital advertising. This will make booking innovative, cross-platform TV campaigns easier and more efficient for both advertisers and agencies.”

The groups and their technology companies will soon embark on the implementation phase. The aim is to create the relevant interfaces in the second half of 2024, enabling advertisers and agencies to book the first cross-genre campaigns leveraging the inventories of advertising sales houses Ad Alliance and Seven.One Media using the same adtech