Tubi undergoes brand refresh

Tubi, Fox’s US ad-supported streaming service, is rolling out a new brand identity.

In January, Tubi reports that it increased its share of total TV viewing to 1.5 per cent according to Nielsen’s The Gauge report, and continues to see traction among younger, multicultural audiences.

“During a time of seismic change in entertainment, Tubi continues to grow and resonate with audiences as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the US,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi. “This traction comes from our commitment to putting the viewer first, and we’ll continue to lean into this strength in the coming year with a series of new programming and product initiatives. Today we’re sharing a new brand direction that reflects our evolution and serves as the foundation for what’s to come.”

The new Tubi brand identity features vibrant colours and unique iconography across all consumer touchpoints, including new sonic branding. The updated homepage and UI leverages symbols aim to bring more dimension to the traditional content grid including a nod to the Tubi rabbit hole, first introduced in the 2023 Super Bowl campaign, to bring viewers into the experience.

“Our viewership growth is strongest with young, multicultural audiences and they love Tubi for the rabbit holes, the nostalgia and the content they can’t get anywhere else,” said Nicole Parlapiano, CMO at Tubi. “In this new brand system, we wanted to give them a fun, bold and engaging platform, that remains frictionless and 100 per cent free, to indulge in the content that reflects their passions. See you in there.”

Tubi has recently announced a new programming slate focused on culturally resonant content, which includes Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story highlighting four WNBA players through a journey into the heart of professional women’s basketball, the BBC’s coming-of-age dramedy Boarders, and the comedy-thriller series Dead Hot. Additional titles available on the service for free include Scandal, The Edge of Seventeen, Batwoman, ATL, Frances Ha and more.

Developed in partnership with design agency Dixon Baxi, Tubi’s new brand identity will begin rolling out to all supported platforms across all markets immediately.