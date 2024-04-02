Spain: HBO Max on Movistar

HBO Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros Discovery, is now available to all customers of the Movistar’s Ficción Total package, at no extra cost. Customers can enjoy HBO Max via direct access through the main Movistar Plus+ navigation and the on-demand service.

HBO Max offers a selection of series, movies and special programmes from the iconic HBO, Warner Bros and DC brands, as well as Max Originals, blockbusters and popular content for children and family audiences. In addition to everything already available on Movistar Plus+, there are complete series such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession and House of Dragon and movie hits such as Dune, Wonka (pictured) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The deal will also see WBD’s new enhanced streaming platfrom Max become available to Movistar+ customers on May 21st. The launch of Max is marked by the second season of the HBO Original series House of the Dragon which premiers in Europe on June 17th. Max will bring a new streaming experience to Europe with more than double the amount of content currently available on HBO Max. This summer, Max will be the only place to watch every minute of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.