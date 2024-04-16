ITV, Argos expand Coronation Street sponsorship

ITV and Argos have confirmed the renewal of the retailer’s

Coronation Street

headline sponsorship deal. In addition, a new Sainsbury’s and Argos store facade is

being added to the show’s famous cobbles.

After three years of engaging sponsorship, the retailer is both continuing its deal with the

celebrated soap opera for an additional two years up to December

2026 and continuing its extensive package which includes licensing, digital and social

activation, as well as broadcast.

Introducing new product placement activity, Argos – as part of a Sainsbury’s store – will take

up residence on Victoria Street

.

Sainsbury’s bags for life and products will be woven into the

day-to-day lives of the on-screen families and residents of Weatherfield.

The retailer remains only the fourth ever headline sponsor of the country’s most-watched

soap, which boasts more than 60 years on air and across ITV1 and ITVX reaches 7 million

viewers a week and has been streamed over 43 million times this year.

Viewers will first see the change from July when the hoardings will be installed while

the new store is finished. The store will be operational on screen in the coming months.

Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said:

“Coronation Street is one of the country’s

most iconic TV shows which our customers know and love, so continuing our sponsorship

made perfect sense. With over 800 Sainsbury’s convenience stores across the country, we

continue to make it really easy for customers to run in for a pint of milk as well as pick up a

last minute birthday gift from Argos. We hope the new store brings familiarness and fun to

viewers watching from home and perhaps see Ken Barlow popping in to Click & Collect a

new kettle.”

Mark Trinder, ITV Director of Commercial Sales and Partnerships, commented:

“We are proud and

excited to be continuing and expanding the relationship between two of the nation’s most

loved and recognised brands. In a world where context, creativity and engagement can

sometimes suffer, this partnership delivers on all. This has been a detailed and collaborative

renewal process for which I’m grateful to the many ITV teams, PHD/Drum and of course to

Argos and Sainsbury’s for their approval and ongoing support.”

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama, and Head of ITV in the North, added:

“We’ve enjoyed a fantastically successful partnership with Argos over the past three years.

So we’re excited to see this continue and grow with the Brand getting to have some fun with

us by bringing a Sainsbury’s and Argos store into the heart of Weatherfield. It’ll be the talk of

The Street what’s going on behind those hoardings, I’m sure.”