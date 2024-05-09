SES vs Intelsat litigation: “held in abeyance”

The long-running litigation between SES and Intelsat over the FCC’s C-band compensation payments, and running since May 2020, is being held in abeyance with the agreement of both parties and Intelsat’s bankruptcy court.

A joint motion presented to the court on May 6th said that if the now agreed sale of Intelsat to SES is not met, then either party may request that the existing action be reinstated.

The move also means that the court can wrap up many of the outstanding and relatively minor outstanding elements of the Intelsat bankruptcy.

The court document says: “Transaction Closing will eliminate the controversy between the Parties in the Existing Litigation”.