Spain: Max on all platforms

Max, the successor to HBO Max, is available through all the major telcos in Spain: Movistar, Vodafone, Orange as well as cable companies Euskaltel, R and Telecable.

All operators are now promoting the service with different optios in their packages.

Movistar is offering Max in six different packages from €16 to €36 a month

Ficción Total : €16 a month including seven cinema channels and Series, Max and SkyShowtime

: €16 a month including seven cinema channels and Series, Max and SkyShowtime Ficción Total with Disney+ : €20 including all content from Ficción Total and Disney+.

: €20 including all content from Ficción Total and Disney+. Ficción Total with Netflix Standard : €26 including Ficción Total and Netflix

: €26 including Ficción Total and Netflix Ficción Total with Disney+ and Netflix standard : €30 including Ficción Total, Disney+ and Netflix.

: €30 including Ficción Total, Disney+ and Netflix. Ficción Total with Netflix Premium : €31 including Ficción Total and Netflix Premium.

: €31 including Ficción Total and Netflix Premium. Ficción Total with Disney+ and Netflix Premium: €36 including Ficción Total, Disney+ and Netflix Premium

Orange Spain has integrated Max into its offer following an agreement with Warner Bros Discovery. The new service is available on Orange TV via three different options from €90 a month with a 12 month permanent clause.

– Love Cine and Series Total 4 for €130 a month

– Love Futbol Total 4 for €168 a month

– Love Cine and Series 2 for €90 a month

As for Vodafone, subscribers can get Max via any convergent package adding Seriefans and Serielovers. Max is also included in:

Max Ilimitada with Max : €40.70 a month

: €40.70 a month One Ilimitada Max: € 59 with a TCL tablet for free as a gift valued at €249

59 with a TCL tablet for free as a gift valued at €249 One Ilimitada Dúo Series: € 68.90

68.90 One Hogar Ilimitable:€91.40

As for Telecable, Euskaltel and R, Max will be availabe for free for the first three months. Then, the fee will be €8 a month for early adopters instead of the regular price of €9.99.