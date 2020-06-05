Research: TV fuels Facebook/Google ad effectiveness

Data from consumer analytics company ViewersLogic reveals that consumers who see brand specific ads on TV are much more likely to click on a Facebook or Google ad of the same brand.

ViewersLogic passively measured consumer behaviour 24/7 including all their TV viewing (content and ads), online behaviour as well as offline store visits. The analysis on the impact of TV advertising on online platforms was conducted in sectors such as supermarkets, automotive, travel, insurance, financial services, lottery, gambling and online clothing, which represent a cross section of products associated with both impulse and considered purchases.

Overall, the data shows that consumers who clicked on an online ad or visited the advertisers’ website, watched on average 39 per cent more TV ads by that advertiser in the previous week than users who did not click on an ad or visit the website. The study shows that TV’s effect on Facebook clicks was the highest and users who clicked on a FB ad saw 48 per cent more TV adverts of that brand in the previous week than users who did not click on an ad. Users who visited the brands’ websites watched an average of 28 per cent more adverts and users who clicked on a Google ad saw an average of 42 per cent more TV ads.

The best performing sectors were gambling and online clothes, where those who interacted online with brands – were exposed to 68 per cent and 47 per cent respectively – more TV adverts than those who hadn’t. Within these sectors, for brands such as Coral those who clicked on their adverts or visited their website were exposed to a massive 117 per cent more Coral TV adverts than other gamblers. For Jacamo, in the online clothing sector, this figure was 85 per cent.

The Facebook and Google duopoly now account for 60 per cent of all digital advertising expenditure globally or $144.6 billion, but their success is clearly being propped by TV advertising who continues to be the most effective medium at brand building and driving online clicks.

ViewersLogic’s single-source data shows that TV drives online traffic but in recent years online advertising became the tool of choice for marketers because it offered better measurability than TV advertising. ViewersLogic says that its technology can, for the first time, see the whole consumer journey both online and offline and measure accurately how exposure to TV adverts results in consumers wanting to find out more about a product or a brand by following it through online up to the product purchase. Crucially, it claims its technology can now also measure for the first time, how much brands really spend on generating clicks through online ads by factoring in the impact TV advertising had on generating each online interaction.

For Henry Daglish, the founder of boutique marketing agency Bountiful Cow, this new data provides compelling evidence that marketing campaigns need to be more aligned across TV and online to drive sales effectively through advertising. “Over recent years TV advertising expenditure has shrunk as brands have increasingly shifted their budgets online attracted by better measurability and segmentation but ViewersLogic’s data has now shown us that, if used correctly, TV drives the greatest improvement in online performance. This opened for us a new area of analytics and performance improvement that we are now sharing with our clients,’ he advised.

Other studies have shown a clear correlation between a decrease in sales and a reduction in TV ad spend, not only TV advertising has an immediate impact on sales but it is also proved that it manages to significantly enhance the impact of digital advertising. Despite compelling evidence, recently released data by Media Audits shows that TV now account for less than a quarter of ad expenditure in the UK compared to online with over 50 per cent, and this is predicted decline even further this year. “With the cost of an advertising slot on TV becoming considerable cheaper, its proven effectiveness at brand building and driving online traffic, is it time for smart brands to get back on TV,” asks ViewersLogic.