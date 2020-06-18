Report: Connected TV advertising shows promise in EU

AT&T’s advanced advertising company Xandr, in partnership with the IAB Europe, has released an industry insider report and the results of a region-wide industry survey on Connected TV(CTV) in Europe. In the industry insider report, Xandr and its team of experts have explored the primary opportunities and challenges of CTV advertising.

The report offers an inside look at some of the opportunities and challenges around the adoption of CTV, with traditional TV viewing declining, the introduction of data, leaned-in viewership and targeting efficiencies all cited as opportunities for brands. In fact, 58 per cent of respondents reported targeting efficiencies as being a key driver to considering or increasing investment in CTV. Similarly challenges were all listed out which included identity issues and fragmentation of supply. Education around CTV also proved to be a problem with 41 per cent of respondents stating lack of understanding of the ecosystem was a key barrier to adopting CTV.

“Our research with the IAB Europe shows that with the development of best practices, industry standards and investment in education, CTV campaigns at scale will translate into an upward tick in ROI for brands,” said Austin Scott, Head of Video Market Development EMEA, Xandr. “Brands and agencies should recognise shifting consumer behaviour as an opportunity and evolve their spend strategy to reach audiences on their connected devices. Xandr is committed to sharing our learnings in the market as CTV adoption grows in Europe.”

“The research we have conducted with Xandr offers both insights into the challenges advertisers face but also the opportunities they can take with Connected TV. Indeed, our research showed that all stakeholders are expected to increase their spend on Connected TV in the next two years. With more and more consumers engaging with video this is a prime opportunity for brands and agencies to put their focus into CTV,” added Marie-Clare Puffett, Marketing and Industry Programmes Manager at IAB Europe.

Key findings include: