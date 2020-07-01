Report: TVE an important anti-churn factor in Nordics

TV Everywhere (TVE), services that mirror pay-TV content online, has been a staple offering for some time now. The Nordic operators have been pushing consumer awareness of TVE as this feature is a retention tool. According to Mediavision analysis, the awareness among the customers is increasing fast.

Since 2016, consumer awareness of TV everywhere has grown quickly across all four Nordic markets, and fastest in Finland. Awareness among the traditional pay-TV households today is very high.

The operator concern should rather be around usage of TVE, says Mediavision. As SVoD has been challenging to pay-TV operators, TVE is one of the more important anti-churn factors. Another measure to keep the customers satisfied is to bundle traditional pay-TV with so called buy-through SVoD.

Mediavision research shows that the usage of TVE is growing; weekly reach among pay-TV customers now range between 52 per cent and 72 per cent. In usage of TVE, Finland is also taking the lead. Viasat is the clear market leader in TVE, across all four markets. However, competitors are closing in and especially Canal Digital in Norway has seen a surge in both awareness and usage. This is likely good news for the newly started joint venture between NENT and Telenor (branded ‘Allente’).

On that subject, NENT on June 26th upgraded Viaplay’s target for subscriber intake to +600’ for the full year of 2020. Q1, NENT Group reported a total of 2,6 million subscribers to Viaplay. The vast majority (1,67 million) comes from SVoD, meaning that approximately 930’ Viasat D2C or third-party subscribers would have access to the TVE service.