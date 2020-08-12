Research: Pandemic-related viewing likely to stick

Findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s Predicting the Post-Pandemic study suggest that although pandemic-related increases in streaming, broadcast network, and YouTube viewing in the US are likely to persist after the crisis eases, one behaviour that has increased during the pandemic—video chats with friends and family—is at the top of the list of behaviours consumers will cut back on once restrictions are lifted.
Highlights from the study:
o The impact on the US economy (89 per cent very or somewhat concerned) or on small businesses (87 per cent)…
o Is higher than concern about getting coronavirus themselves (80 per cent) or that they will become seriously ill or die (74 per cent)
o Exclusive shows
o Value for the money, and
o A deep library of content to fill their shelter-at-home time.
4. With consumers limiting their contact with others during the pandemic, word of mouth has dropped significantly as a method of finding out about new shows.
o Time spent outdoors
o Shopping online and ordering restaurant takeout
o Streaming TV service viewing
o YouTube viewing
o Broadcast network viewing (especially for news)
o In fact, among those who started using video chat technology during the pandemic, 63 per cent say they’ll cut back or stop using one-on-one video chats entirely, and 72 per cent say the same for group video chats.
“Although consumers are clearly concerned about contracting the virus, what surprised us is that on the whole, they’re even more concerned about the long-term impact on the US economy, and especially on small businesses,” said Peter Fondulas, co-founder and principal of Hub Entertainment Research. “When it comes to the business of entertainment, people clearly intend to continue supporting the streaming TV services they’ve relied on for comfort viewing, the broadcast networks they’ve relied on for news, and the online videos they’ve used for needed distractions.”
