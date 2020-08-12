Research: Pandemic-related viewing likely to stick

Findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s Predicting the Post-Pandemic study suggest that although pandemic-related increases in streaming, broadcast network, and YouTube viewing in the US are likely to persist after the crisis eases, one behaviour that has increased during the pandemic—video chats with friends and family—is at the top of the list of behaviours consumers will cut back on once restrictions are lifted.

Highlights from the study:

Consumers are more concerned about the economic impact of the pandemic than the personal impact.

Virtually all consumers are at least somewhat concerned about the pandemic generally: 45 per cent are very concerned and 43 per cent somewhat concerned, for a total of 88 per cent concerned.

However, consumers’ concern about…

o The impact on the US economy (89 per cent very or somewhat concerned) or on small businesses (87 per cent)…

o Is higher than concern about getting coronavirus themselves (80 per cent) or that they will become seriously ill or die (74 per cent)

In fact, about half are “very concerned” about the economic impact, vs. one-third concerned about contracting the virus.

Subscription levels for the big four TV streaming services—Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+—have increased during the pandemic.

In total, one in four consumers (28 per cent) say they’ve signed up for at least one new TV service during the pandemic.

Each of the big four SVoD services has seen a three percentage point or higher increase since just before the pandemic began in February.

Hub has seen in its other research that consumers have turned to these services because they offer three benefits that are especially important while people are sheltering at home:

o Exclusive shows

o Value for the money, and

o A deep library of content to fill their shelter-at-home time.

Also on the increase during the pandemic: viewing from pay-TV Video on Demand and through transactional renting or buying.

VoD viewing is up 6 points since February.

The most common transactional viewing source—buying or renting movies online—is up three points vs. before the pandemic.

4. With consumers limiting their contact with others during the pandemic, word of mouth has dropped significantly as a method of finding out about new shows.

On the other hand, previews have played a larger role in how people choose shows to watch—up 6 points since last year.

For behaviours that consumers have adopted or increased during the pandemic, the ones they’re most likely to continue doing to the same extent include a mix of household tasks and leisure activities.

Consumers say they’re most likely to continue their same level of…

o Time spent outdoors

o Shopping online and ordering restaurant takeout

o Streaming TV service viewing

o YouTube viewing

o Broadcast network viewing (especially for news)

However, although online video chats have been a popular way to keep in touch during the pandemic, few say they’ll continue using them once restrictions ease.

o In fact, among those who started using video chat technology during the pandemic, 63 per cent say they’ll cut back or stop using one-on-one video chats entirely, and 72 per cent say the same for group video chats.

“Although consumers are clearly concerned about contracting the virus, what surprised us is that on the whole, they’re even more concerned about the long-term impact on the US economy, and especially on small businesses,” said Peter Fondulas, co-founder and principal of Hub Entertainment Research. “When it comes to the business of entertainment, people clearly intend to continue supporting the streaming TV services they’ve relied on for comfort viewing, the broadcast networks they’ve relied on for news, and the online videos they’ve used for needed distractions.”