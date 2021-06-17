Italy: Smart TV viewing up 39%

An estimated 22 million Italians watched content on a Smart TV in the period from October 1st 2020 and May 21st 2021 – a 39 per cent growth on the same period in 2019-2020.

According to figures from the Studio Frasi Observatory, the overall audience dropped by 2.2 per cent, from 11.6 million to 11.3 million on the average day.

Despite the drop, the figures are still higher than in pre-Covid times, when the average audience was 10.4 million per day in the 2018-2019 period.

RAI is the leading broadcaster in the country, with an average audience of 4.2 million in the 243 days of the season, equal to 36 per cent, followed by Mediaset (32.5 per cent), Discovery Italia (7.2 per cent) and Sky Italia.

RAI 1 is the most watched TV channel with 1.9 million average viewers and 17 per cent, followed by Canale 5 (1.8 million viewers and 15.9 per cent) and RAI 3 (7.6 per cent).

Nevertheless, there is still room for growth, as 3.5 million Italian households still do not have internet access, according to recent figures published by TV audience measurement company Auditel.