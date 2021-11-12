F1 TV now on CTV devices

F1 TV will be launching on connected TV devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV set-top-boxes, ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on November 14th.

Fans will now be able to watch the conclusion to the championship battle on their large-screen devices.

F1 TV, which was revamped with new and improved features at the beginning of the season, is now more accessible and easy to use than ever before with the introduction of the service on large-screen platforms and devices.

The OTT subscription video platform, which enhances the viewing experience for any Formula 1 fan, was already available on Roku devices in key territories, and fans will now be able to access it, as they would any other app, on their Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV devices.



Users will be able to enjoy Formula 1 on their large screen and can create a personal viewing experience with the exclusive features of F1 TV, which include:

20 on-board cameras

Live team radios

Pit lane channel – expert channel with split screens and expert commentary

Live timing

Exclusive pre-race shows

Archive of all F1 Grands Prix since 1970 and an extensive collection of exclusive documentaries

F1 TV is available in 118 territories, with F1 TV Pro offering live streaming in six languages in 85 territories.

F1 TV Access is the sport’s on-demand video and live timing service.