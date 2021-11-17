Forecast: Sole SVoD subs increasingly rare in 2022

Kantar believes the video streaming subscription model is losing its power to drive long-term growth. The prediction is part of its latest Media Trends report.

Kantar forecasts that the fight for audience numbers will drive a further diversification of business models in 2022, with a sole subscription offer becoming scarce.

This will also be informed by the publication of more viewing data at a programme level and Kantar predicts the industry consolidation as platforms seek to offer more and better content.

The hunger for good content is clear with Kantar data showing 65 per cent of consumers who use pay-TV or video streaming services watch 2+ hours of paid-for streamed content daily.