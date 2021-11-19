Gracenote, Crackle Plus content discoverability collaboration

AVoD service operator Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has agreed a new collaboration with entertainment metadata and content ID provider Gracenote.

With this agreement, Crackle Plus systems will use Gracenote entertainment metadata and unique Gracenote IDs to make Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service titles more searchable and discoverable by viewers across streaming, multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD), connected TV (CTV), and digital search platforms.

Crackle Plus will also cooperate with Gracenote on distribution of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels starting with the upcoming Crackle and Popcornflix launches. Gracenote will provide a set of enriched metadata such as titles, cast and crew, runtime, ratings, synopsis, theme, mood, and episodic imagery. Crackle Plus will use the metadata across its varied AVoD brands and streaming applications, to maximise engagement and consumption of its content.

Crackle Plus AVOoD networks offer audiences over 90,000 hours of content across its network of streaming services. Each piece of content has its own set of data that must be accessed by any platform offering these titles. The information Gracenote provides is tagged with industry-standard Gracenote IDs allowing to seamlessly connect video assets across all platforms.

“Making content more easily searchable and discoverable across VoD and FAST platforms is one of our missions at Gracenote,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “This is especially important for Crackle Plus networks given the breadth of their content and their wide distribution through both linear and FAST streaming channels. Our work together will result in even higher visibility and consumption of their vast programming library.”

“The Crackle Plus team is very excited to be working with Gracenote,” added Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “This relationship means that we can be even more effective for our delivery partners and in turn improve the navigation, search, and discoverability of our amazing originals, exclusives, blockbusters, and classic TV series across the OTT landscape. This becomes exponentially important as Crackle Plus streaming services become available on more endpoints every month.”

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the US with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.