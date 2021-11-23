TikTok TV adds connected devices

Following the launch earlier in November of TikTok TV in the US and Canada with Amazon Fire TV as its first partner, the TikTok TV app is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, LG Smart TVs, and Samsung Smart TVs.

“We’re taking TikTok to the big screen in the living room, offering a new way to experience the joy and creativity of TikTok together at home,” says the company. “With our mobile app, we bring people little bursts of joy, and the big screen experience allows families and friends to easily enjoy TikTok together. “

TikTok says the TikTok TV app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from its ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds on the big screen. This includes the most-liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals. To get started, people can log in to the TikTok TV app with their existing account. There is also a ‘Discover’ page, which lets you find more of your favourite content, creators, and categories on TikTok.



“From day one, TikTok’s mission has been to inspire creativity and bring joy, cultivating an entertaining space for positive, creative expression, and we’re excited to bring TikTok to more living rooms across North America,” declares the company.