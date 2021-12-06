Italy: Smart TV and OTT usage up 7.4%

The number of DTT and satellite TV viewers in Italy during both increased by 0.5 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

The figures come from a report by Italian research agency Censis, which also reveals a 7.4 per cent growth of OTT and Smart TV users in the two-year period, to 41.9 per cent of viewers.

Mobile TV went up from 1 per cent of viewers in 2007 to 33.4 per cent today, registering a consumption increase of 5.2 per cent in the last two years alone.

Internet use by Italians continues to grow, reaching 83.5 per cent at the end of 2021 (+4.2 per cent on 2019), while smartphone use went up 7.6 per cent, to 83.3 per cent.

Although household consumption on media consumption dropped by 13 per cent between 2007 and 2020, spending on mobile phones and accessories increased fivefold (+450.7 per cent) to €7.2 billion in 2020, while purchases of PCs, audiovisual equipment and accessories grew by 89.7 per cent.