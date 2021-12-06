Survey: 77% marketers to spend more on online video

Digital budgets have grown strongly following Covid-19 disruption and marketer enthusiasm for online channels shows no sign of slowing, according to a WARC survey of more than 1,500 practitioners.

Online video and social media lead the pack, with 77 per cent and 68 per cent of marketers, respectively, expecting to increase their investment in 2022. Newer channels like podcasts are also attracting higher spend, with 54 per cent reporting a planned increase.

Investment in legacy channels, though, is expected to be largely flat as the pandemic rebound eases – around two in five marketers expect their OOH, linear TV and broadcast radio spend to stay the same in 2022.